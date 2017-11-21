Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Win streak ends against Arizona

Andersen gave up two goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Coyotes on Monday.

Amazingly, no goals were scored 5-on-5, as the first three goals came on the power play and the Coyotes added two empty-net goals. Andersen couldn't have done much more to try to win this game for the Leafs, but he got a rare lack of help from his offense. Nights like that won't happen often for Toronto, and Andersen remains a top option in goal.