Play

Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins, but still allowing a lot of goals

Andersen made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

Andersen is 4-1, but his ratios have been less that stellar. His .880 save percentage is a bit of an anchor around your fantasy team's neck. So, you might have to weigh sitting Anderson soon, at least in the short term. Otherwise, you'll watch your ratios sink like a stone.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories