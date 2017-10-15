Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins, but still allowing a lot of goals
Andersen made 31 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.
Andersen is 4-1, but his ratios have been less that stellar. His .880 save percentage is a bit of an anchor around your fantasy team's neck. So, you might have to weigh sitting Anderson soon, at least in the short term. Otherwise, you'll watch your ratios sink like a stone.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Intriguing matchup on tap•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Concedes six times in defeat•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Tipped for Wednesday's start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins third straight•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pitted against Chicago on Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins with 30 saves, but allows five goals•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...