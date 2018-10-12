Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins but struggles again
Andersen made 26 saves in a 5-3 win over Detroit on Thursday night.
Andersen won, but once again just didn't look sharp. He is an historically slow starter every season and this year appears to be the same. But Andersen is now blessed to play behind the most potent offence in the NHL. His wobbles will be hidden as long as the Leafs are scoring, but coach Mike Babcock won't be pleased. And that's never a great place to be.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Lets four through in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting in Dallas•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Shaky night in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting against Ottawa•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: No slow start this year•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...