Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins but struggles again

Andersen made 26 saves in a 5-3 win over Detroit on Thursday night.

Andersen won, but once again just didn't look sharp. He is an historically slow starter every season and this year appears to be the same. But Andersen is now blessed to play behind the most potent offence in the NHL. His wobbles will be hidden as long as the Leafs are scoring, but coach Mike Babcock won't be pleased. And that's never a great place to be.