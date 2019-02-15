Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins fifth straight game

Andersen stopped 30 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

It wasn't his best outing of the season by any means, but he got plenty of support from the league's fourth-best offense. Andersen improves to 27-11-2 with a 2.57 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Andersen will likely draw the start Saturday as the Maple Leafs visit the Coyotes.