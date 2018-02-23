Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins for sixth time in seven games

Andersen made 32 saves through overtime in a 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Andersen's ascension continues. He's delivering a Hart-like performance in the Buds' blue paint. Andersen is 6-1 in his last seven starts and is an auto-roll. But you knew that already.

