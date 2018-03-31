Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins fourth out of five games
Andersen yielded four goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Islanders on Friday.
The 28-year-old has struggled a bit over the last three games, but he keeps winning. He has posted a .902 save percentage since Mar. 10, and yet, Andersen is 5-2-0 during that stretch. The tough March caused his save percentage and GAA to dip below where they were last season, but Andersen still has a career-high 37 wins this season. And for owners with saves as a category, he also leads the league with 1,961 stops.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Islanders•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Turns aside 30 shots in Wednesday's win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seems to enjoy facing next opponent•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Makes 24 saves in Monday's loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: In pursuit of career-best 36th win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Ties career mark in wins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...