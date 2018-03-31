Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins fourth out of five games

Andersen yielded four goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Islanders on Friday.

The 28-year-old has struggled a bit over the last three games, but he keeps winning. He has posted a .902 save percentage since Mar. 10, and yet, Andersen is 5-2-0 during that stretch. The tough March caused his save percentage and GAA to dip below where they were last season, but Andersen still has a career-high 37 wins this season. And for owners with saves as a category, he also leads the league with 1,961 stops.