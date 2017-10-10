Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins third straight
Andersen saved 18 of 21 shots during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago.
Chicago got fortunate bounces on all three goals, and Andersen wasn't tasked with many shots to help pad his save percentage. Toronto carried the play from the second period on. Still, while the Maple Leafs aren't having any offensive shortcomings, their defensive game has plenty of room for improvement. Andersen should be viewed as a strong goalie option in all settings, but he'll need to begin chipping away at his underwhelming ratios in short order to reach his fantasy upside.
