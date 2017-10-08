Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins with 30 saves, but allows five goals

Andersen made 30 saves in an 8-5 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.

He is fully capable of some big plays, but he allowed the Rangers back into the game in the second period. It was almost like he got distracted by watching the young Buds buzzing the other goalie. Andersen's guard fell and suddenly, the score was knotted. He buckled down in the third and the Leafs added three more goals. Freddie is off to a great start to the season.