Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wins with 30 saves, but allows five goals
Andersen made 30 saves in an 8-5 win over the Rangers on Saturday night.
He is fully capable of some big plays, but he allowed the Rangers back into the game in the second period. It was almost like he got distracted by watching the young Buds buzzing the other goalie. Andersen's guard fell and suddenly, the score was knotted. He buckled down in the third and the Leafs added three more goals. Freddie is off to a great start to the season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stopping pucks Saturday night•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands on head to keep Jets from soaring•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets Opening Night start•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Completely healthy as camp starts•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Sitting out Worlds•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Stands tall in Game 6 overtime loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...