Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Wobbles, but rights ship for win

Andersen made 35 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over Buffalo.

He wobbled early, giving up two Sabres's goals in a span of 1:34 starting at the six-minute mark of the first. Then Andersen locked down the twine tent. He's won four straight. And he's one of fantasy's best goalies.

More News
Our Latest Stories