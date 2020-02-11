Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Won't return Tuesday
Andersen (upper body) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
The Dane will serve as Toronto's backup against Arizona and appears close to returning to his full-time role as the Maple Leafs' starting netminder. In Andersen's place will be Jack Campbell who will make his third consecutive start for his new team. While not official, it seems likely that Andersen will start Thursday's game versus Dallas.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Placed on IR, can play Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Set to miss next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Skipping trip to New York•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Could practice Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Exits with upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.