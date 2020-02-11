Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Won't return Tuesday

Andersen (upper body) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Dane will serve as Toronto's backup against Arizona and appears close to returning to his full-time role as the Maple Leafs' starting netminder. In Andersen's place will be Jack Campbell who will make his third consecutive start for his new team. While not official, it seems likely that Andersen will start Thursday's game versus Dallas.