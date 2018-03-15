Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Won't return Wednesday due to upper-body injury

Andersen will not retake the ice during Wednesday's game against the Stars due to an upper-body injury.

Andersen surrendered three goals on 20 shots over 30:25 in net before departing midway through the second period. An extended absence for the 28-year-old netminder could be a devastating blow for a Maple Leafs club already without Auston Matthews (shoulder). More information on his injury should surface in the coming days, with Curtis McElhinney protecting Toronto's net while he is sidelined.

