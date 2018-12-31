Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Working with coaching staff

Andersen (groin) will continue to work with the team's goalie coach ahead of Wednesday's practice session, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Anderson got in some work prior to Monday's practice, but didn't stay on the ice with the rest of the team. The netminder still has a few days to recover before Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, so there is still a chance he could be between the pipes. If Andersen isn't able to give it a goal, Garret Sparks figures to get the start.