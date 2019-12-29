Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Workload may be catching up

Andersen made 33 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Andersen was off his game and we can't help but wonder if it's the result of fatigue. He's been carrying a heavy workload and the Leafs have played him in every game except those in back-to-backs. With just three of those remaining, Andersen faces unnecessary overwork if they keep with the current pattern. For their sake and yours, Andersen needs more rest. Let's hope he gets it.