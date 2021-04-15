Andersen (lower body) did some work with goalie coach Steve Briere prior to Toronto's morning skate Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Andersen is clearly making progress in his recovery, but there's still no timetable for his return. The 31-year-old Dane will need to join his teammates for a few practices before returning to game action, so look for another update on his status once that occurs.
