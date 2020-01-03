Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another busy night
Andersen made 45 saves in a 6-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night.
Andersen hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 12 and has gone 6-0-1 since then. He has been one of the NHL's busiest goalies this season -- only Carey Price has started more games and only Connor Hellebuyck has faced more rubber. At some point, the Leafs will need to settle for Michael Hutchinson as a backup (and play him more) or trade for a guy they trust, so Andersen can get some rest.
