Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another loss
Andersen allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday night.
Andersen has scuffled of late -- he's 3-1-5 in his last nine starts. And his numbers have steadily declined month-to-month, probably because of overwork. The Leafs need to do something to give this guy some rest or they'll suffer. And so will your squad.
