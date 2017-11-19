Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another shutout

Andersen made 33 saves in a 6-0 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Andersen has been brilliant in his last two outings, both of which were shutouts. And he has allowed just four goals in the previous two games. Andersen sits second in the NHL in wins (12) and is tied for first in shutouts (3). He'll be in the running for player-of-the-week honors with this kind of work.