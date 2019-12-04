Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields five goals in loss
Andersen allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 6-1 loss against the Flyers on Tuesday.
The 30-year-old played better at the end of November, but this put his hot streak to a sudden end. Despite the setback, though, Andersen is 4-2-0 with a .930 save percentage in his last six games. Overall, he is 13-6-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage in 22 starts this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Dazzling saves stymie Sabres•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Starting Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Grabs second shutout of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets nod in Motor City•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Looks good with heavy workload•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.