Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields five goals in loss

Andersen allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 6-1 loss against the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old played better at the end of November, but this put his hot streak to a sudden end. Despite the setback, though, Andersen is 4-2-0 with a .930 save percentage in his last six games. Overall, he is 13-6-3 with a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage in 22 starts this season.