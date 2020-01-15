Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields four goals in win
Andersen allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 7-4 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.
The Maple Leafs spotted Andersen a 4-0 lead, which became 6-1, but the Devils ruined Andersen's night by scoring three third-period goals. The Maple Leafs veteran netminder stopped just 20 of 23 at even strength, and he owns an .841 save percentage in his last four games. Andersen is 22-8-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .910 save percentage in 37 games this season.
