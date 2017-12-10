Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields three goals in victory

Andersen allowed three goals on 36 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Penguins on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs controlled this contest for most of the night, but Andersen did yield a couple goals late in the second period to give the Penguins some life. Pittsburgh also pulled back within one inside three minutes left in regulation but couldn't find the equalizer. Andersen has been hot and cold lately, but he appears to be very hot at the moment. He possesses a .945 save percentage in his last three games.