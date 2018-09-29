Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yields two goals in victory

Andersen allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 6-2 preseason victory against the Red Wings on Friday.

The 28-year-old has played very well this preseason and that continued Friday against the previously undefeated Red Wings. Andersen posted a career-high 2.81 GAA last season, but he also won a career-best 38 games and led the league in saves. With the high-powered Maple Leafs, he may post another GAA higher than normal, but he's a candidate to win 40 games.