Gauthier was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

Gauthier played in Toronto's last five games before the Leafs' bye week, but didn't make much of an impact. He only averaged 8:27 per game, and he had zero points in that time. At the moment, it would be reasonable to expect the 22-year-old to have a similar role once Toronto takes the ice again.