Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Back with the big club
Gauthier was recalled from AHL Toronto on Monday, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
Gauthier played in Toronto's last five games before the Leafs' bye week, but didn't make much of an impact. He only averaged 8:27 per game, and he had zero points in that time. At the moment, it would be reasonable to expect the 22-year-old to have a similar role once Toronto takes the ice again.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: With AHL club during break•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Brought up to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Summoned to parent club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Resurfaces in minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Begins season on injured list•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...