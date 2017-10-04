Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Begins season on injured list
Gauthier (leg) landed on injured reserve Wednesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Despite participating in practices since Sep. 18, the 2013 first rounder wasn't deemed healthy enough for game action in time for Wednesday's season opener. There's no indication as to when Gauthier will be fit to return, and despite his first-round pedigree, there's no guarantee that the 22-year-old centerman will make his way in to the lineup when he's healthy. Gauthier skated in 21 contests for the Leafs in 2016-17, tallying two goals and an assist.
