Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Brought up to big club
Gauthier was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
With the Leafs dealing with a couple of key injuries to their forward corps and currently riding a two-game losing streak, Gauthier makes his return to the big club with the probable intention of impressing the coaching staff and earning his first playing time of the season. The 22-year-old shows eight points and plus-2 rating in 25 games for the AHL's Marlies this season.
