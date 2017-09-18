Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Camp participant
Gauthier (leg) took part in Monday's practice, serving as an extra forward, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.
The 2013 first-round pick suffered the injury in early May and it was initially feared that he could miss up to six months, but Gauthier's recovery seems to be coming along better than expected. Due to Gauthier skating as an extra forward, it's difficult to know whether or not he was being eased into action while continuing to recover or if he was just skating where head coach Mike Babcock believes he belongs in the lineup. Look for further updates as camp progresses.
