Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Cleared to play, won't Wednesday
Gauthier (shoulder) has been cleared to play ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Canadiens, but he will still sit the affair out, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Gauthier injured his shoulder last Wednesday and it forced him to miss Friday's matchup with Buffalo, but the blueliner appears to be in good shape at this point. Still, the team will hold him versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, suggesting he will rejoin the lineup when the team returns home to face the Red Wings on Friday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suffers injury Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Pens two-year contract•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets qualifying offer from Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Back with the big club•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...