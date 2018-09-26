Gauthier (shoulder) has been cleared to play ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Canadiens, but he will still sit the affair out, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Gauthier injured his shoulder last Wednesday and it forced him to miss Friday's matchup with Buffalo, but the blueliner appears to be in good shape at this point. Still, the team will hold him versus the Canadiens on Wednesday, suggesting he will rejoin the lineup when the team returns home to face the Red Wings on Friday.