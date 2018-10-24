Gauthier isn't getting a lot of ice time, but coach Mike Babcock still likes what he sees from the Leafs' fourth-line center, reports Lance Hornsby of the Sun Media Group.

"In our situation, we have three centres who want a lot of ice," said Babcock. "We just want [Gauthier] to do what he's doing. He's big, he's on the defensive side of the puck." Gauthier is behind Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Nazem Kadri. He won't produce offence, but he will provide defensive support on a deep squad.