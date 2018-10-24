Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Coach likes his game
Gauthier isn't getting a lot of ice time, but coach Mike Babcock still likes what he sees from the Leafs' fourth-line center, reports Lance Hornsby of the Sun Media Group.
"In our situation, we have three centres who want a lot of ice," said Babcock. "We just want [Gauthier] to do what he's doing. He's big, he's on the defensive side of the puck." Gauthier is behind Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Nazem Kadri. He won't produce offence, but he will provide defensive support on a deep squad.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Still with Leafs for now•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Cleared to play, won't Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suffers injury Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Pens two-year contract•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets qualifying offer from Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.