Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Dealing with illness
Gauthier is under the weather, but could be healthy enough to play in Saturday's clash with Edmonton, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Gauthier was absent from Friday's practice session, though coach Mike Babcock didn't seem to think it would affect the center's availability versus the Oilers. In the event the Quebec native is unable to suit up, Tyler Ennis figures to slot into the lineup.
