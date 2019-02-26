Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets first multipoint game in NHL
Gauthier scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over Buffalo.
It was the Goat's first multipoint game in the NHL. Nice night for Gauthier, but it doesn't make him relevant in fantasy. It was his first goal in 24 games and just his 12th point in 53 games this season.
