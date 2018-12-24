Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets on board in OT win
Gauthier registered his first goal of the season Sunday, helping his club to a 5-4 overtime home win over the Red Wings.
Gauthier is a fourth-line center who frequently watches from the press box, so we wouldn't get too excited about his goal against the Wings.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Coach likes his game•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Still with Leafs for now•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Cleared to play, won't Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suffers injury Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Pens two-year contract•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...