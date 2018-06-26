Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets qualifying offer from Toronto
Gauthier received a qualifying offer from the Leafs on Monday.
The big center has improved his skating, but has not stuck with the Leafs despite being called-up from the AHL several times over the last few years. Goat had a mediocre AHL season in 2017-18, but peaked at the right time, recording eight points in 20 playoff games en route to a Calder Cup championship. Still, Gauthier is a 6-foot-5, fourth-line pivot who plays like he's 5-foot-9 (he put up a Lady Byng-like 10 PIM in 57 AHL games).
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Back with the big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: With AHL club during break•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Brought up to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Summoned to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...