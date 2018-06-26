Gauthier received a qualifying offer from the Leafs on Monday.

The big center has improved his skating, but has not stuck with the Leafs despite being called-up from the AHL several times over the last few years. Goat had a mediocre AHL season in 2017-18, but peaked at the right time, recording eight points in 20 playoff games en route to a Calder Cup championship. Still, Gauthier is a 6-foot-5, fourth-line pivot who plays like he's 5-foot-9 (he put up a Lady Byng-like 10 PIM in 57 AHL games).