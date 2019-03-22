Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Good to play Saturday
Gauthier (foot) declared himself fit to play in Saturday's game against the Rangers, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Gauthier, a bottom-six center, has compiled three goals and nine assists to complement a plus-5 rating over 62 games this season. While he's nothing more than a punt play in DFS settings, Gauthier has shown that he can be an effective producer in such limited action.
