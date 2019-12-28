Gauthier's ice time dropped in half in his last two games.

The Goat has proven his skating is no longer a liability and has played in just about every game the Leafs have played. But we had expected his ice time to remain stable around the 10-minute mark given injuries to Trevor Moore, Andreas Johnnson and now Ilya Mikheyev. Gauthier skated just seven shifts in each of his last two games and that resulted in 4:39 and 5:31 of ice time against the Canes and Devils, respectively. His four goals and four assists in 35 games just aren't enough to make him fantasy relevant, and despite his size, he doesn't hit enough to elevate him in specialty categories. He's safe to ignore.