Gauthier has just two points (two assists) in his last 19 games.

Under former coach Mike Babcock, the Goat was averaging 11-12 minutes of ice time. But since Sheldon Keefe's arrival, Gauthier's ice time has gone from 8:09 to 12:52, 5:46 and 8:23. He's not blessed with offensive ability, so the ice time drop may be moot to fantasy owners.