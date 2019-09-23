Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: May keep job on fourth line
Gauthier, who has been under pressure since the signing of Jason Spezza, has made a strong case to keep his fourth-line job, maybe even at center, reports The Athletic.
The Goat looked to have lost his job with the offseason signing of pivot Jason Spezza, who was ostensibly brought in to center the fourth line, win faceoffs and perhaps contribute on the second power-play unit. But Gauthier has made his big-bodied presence felt and shown that offseason skating work has improved his game. This could force Spezza to the wing. Gauthier doesn't have fantasy value, but could contribute on the ice to kill penalties.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Good to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Surprise absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suddenly a part-timer•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets first multipoint game in NHL•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.