Gauthier, who has been under pressure since the signing of Jason Spezza, has made a strong case to keep his fourth-line job, maybe even at center, reports The Athletic.

The Goat looked to have lost his job with the offseason signing of pivot Jason Spezza, who was ostensibly brought in to center the fourth line, win faceoffs and perhaps contribute on the second power-play unit. But Gauthier has made his big-bodied presence felt and shown that offseason skating work has improved his game. This could force Spezza to the wing. Gauthier doesn't have fantasy value, but could contribute on the ice to kill penalties.