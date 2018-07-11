Gauthier inked a two-year, two-way deal with Toronto on Wednesday.

Gauthier averaged a paltry 8:45 of ice time in his nine outings for the Maple Leafs last year. In his limited action, the center notched one goal, 12 shots and 12 hits. If the Quebec native is going to avoid long stretches in the minors this season, he will need to outperform the likes of Adam Cracknell, Par Lindholm and Josh Jooris during training camp.