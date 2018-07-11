Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Pens two-year contract
Gauthier inked a two-year, two-way deal with Toronto on Wednesday.
Gauthier averaged a paltry 8:45 of ice time in his nine outings for the Maple Leafs last year. In his limited action, the center notched one goal, 12 shots and 12 hits. If the Quebec native is going to avoid long stretches in the minors this season, he will need to outperform the likes of Adam Cracknell, Par Lindholm and Josh Jooris during training camp.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets qualifying offer from Toronto•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Back with the big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: With AHL club during break•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Brought up to big club•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...