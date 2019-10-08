Gauthier scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

Gauthier has scored twice this season, just one shy of the mark he had in 70 contests last season. The Quebec seems to have a firmer grasp on his fourth-line duties, but he still hasn't topped 11 minutes in a game yet. He's fired six shots on goal in four games despite the limited ice time.

