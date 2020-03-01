Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Rare goal in win
Gauthier scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.
It's Gauthier's first goal in 14 games and just his second point in that span. There's just no fantasy value here.
