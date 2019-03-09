Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Ready to rock
Gauthier (illness) is expected to play Saturday against the Oilers, NHL.com's Derek Van Diest reports.
Gauthier missed Friday's practice due to an illness, but he was never in serious danger of missing Saturday's contest. The 23-year-old will slot into his usual role centering Tyler Ennis and Connor Brown on the Maple Leafs' fourth line against Edmonton.
