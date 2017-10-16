Gauthier (leg) is fully healthy and has recorded an assist in two games for the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

The big-bodied pivot suffered a serious leg injury last season that threatened to sideline him through November, but luckily Gauthier has made his way back to game action. Gauthier was a first-round pick in 2013, but after 36 points in 102 games, it's growing increasingly unlikely that he'll ever become a fantasy force.