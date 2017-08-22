Play

Gauthier (leg) participated in drills as part of an informal workout Monday, the Toronto Star reports.

Toronto's first-round (21st overall) selection from the 2013 draft is still recovering from a gruesome leg injury that he sustained with the AHL's Marlies during last season's Calder Cup playoffs. A massive defense-first pivot at 6-foot-5 and 238 pounds, Gauthier reportedly was held out of a 3-on-3 session following his performing drills, as this marks the first time he's even skated since the ailment originally surfaced.

