Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Role player on ice not in fantasy
Gauthier has three assists in his last 10 games, including two in his last five.
The Goat is a cheap, fourth-line pivot who happily plays under 10 minutes a game in a clearly defined role. There's huge value to have a guy like him on your team, especially in the cap era. But Gauthier will never have fantasy value.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Trench digger gets rare point•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Gets on board in OT win•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Coach likes his game•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Still with Leafs for now•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Cleared to play, won't Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...