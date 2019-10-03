Gauthier scored on his only shot Wednesday in Toronto's season-opening 5-3 win over the Senators.

Skating on Toronto's fourth line in the season opener, Gauthier knocked home a loose puck in front of the net to get the Maple Leafs on the board early in the second period. It's an encouraging start for the 24-year-old, who scored only three goals in 70 games in 2018-19.