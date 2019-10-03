Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Scores goal in win
Gauthier scored on his only shot Wednesday in Toronto's season-opening 5-3 win over the Senators.
Skating on Toronto's fourth line in the season opener, Gauthier knocked home a loose puck in front of the net to get the Maple Leafs on the board early in the second period. It's an encouraging start for the 24-year-old, who scored only three goals in 70 games in 2018-19.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: May keep job on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Good to play Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Surprise absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Ready to rock•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Dealing with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suddenly a part-timer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.