Gauthier was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.

Gauthier appeared in nine games during this recent stint in the NHL , but was relatively ineffective with just one point, a minus-4 rating and a mere 12 shots on goal. As a result, the Leafs opted to flip the 22-year-old for Kasperi Kapanen, who has performed well in the minors with 22 points in 27 outings. Its likely not the last we've seen of Gauthier with Toronto this season, as he should continue to top the short list of potential call-ups.