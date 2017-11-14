Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Sent back to minors
Gauthier was loaned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Gauthier returns to the minors just one week after being recalled. The 22-year-old did not draw into a game for the big club during this stint and will apparently need to keep working on his offensive skills with the Marlies until the Leafs feel comfortable enough to call him up long term. Nikita Soshnikov was recalled in a corresponding move.
