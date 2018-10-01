Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Still with Leafs for now
Gauthier remains with the Leafs after roster cuts, but there is no guarantee he will stay with the team after the start of the season, reports the Toronto Sun.
Gauthier will continue to practice with the team, but William Nylander's ultimate signing will likely send Goat packing.
