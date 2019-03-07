Gauthier has been thrust into part-time duty with the arrival of Nik Petan.

Coach Mike Babcock seems to be alternating the 6-foot-5 Gauthier with the 5-foot-9 Petan to give the fourth line a dramatically different look. Gauthier doesn't bring much offense to his role, so this doesn't part time work won't impact fantasy lineups.

