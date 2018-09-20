Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Suffers injury Wednesday
Gauthier was injured during Wednesday's game against the Senators, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports.
The team provided no details about the severity or nature of the injury, but more information on Gauthier's injury is expected to hit the airwaves Thursday. His next opportunity to dress arrives Friday when the Maple Leafs host the Sabres as preseason action continues.
More News
