Maple Leafs' Frederik Gauthier: Summoned to parent club
Gauthier was recalled from the AHL's Marlies on Tuesday.
The Buds appreciate the size -- he's 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds -- and grit that Gauthier can add to the lineup, but he could stand to refine his offensive skills and is still looking to make his season debut. Perhaps that opportunity will come Wednesday against the visiting Wild.
