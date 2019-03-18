Gauthier (foot) won't travel with the team on their upcoming two-game road trip.

The news is unexpected as Gauthier hasn't been dealing with any injuries in recent days. The 23-year-old will be re-evaluated Thursday, which means he won't play in the team's next two games. With Gauthier out, Nicolas Petan should likely draw into the lineup barring any callups.

